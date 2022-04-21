Riotous, diverse drag act set to entertain LGBTQ+ fans at Milton Keynes venue

Naseem Khan, owner of Namji, said: “We have such a big LGBTQ+ following and customer base at Namji that we wanted to host an event that would appeal to them – and all our fun-loving and food-loving customers. This why we are serving up our ‘Bushra & Buffet Night’ as our food is award winning Punjabi cuisine.”

Lady Bushra cuts close to the edge with her sardonic views of being of Pakistani heritage in the UK, delivering an entertaining blend of cutting-edge comedy, playfully encouraged audience participation, sarcasm and simply off the wall humour, which all makes for a great night out at Namji.

“We don’t know of any other drag act locally as diverse as Lady Bushra so we wanted to bring something different to the comedy loving public while also raising a bit of awareness about the challenges that transgender people face within ethnic communities – but done in a fun way, added Naseem.

Diverse drag performer, Lady Bushra, will be performing at Namji Xscape next Thursday (28/4)

“We believe that more businesses across Milton Keynes should be supportive of the LGBTQ+ community and show their support for the hard and great work that Milton Keynes Pride has done over the last couple of years, just as we plan to do this year. Change can only come if we open our hearts and minds and become accepting of all people everywhere.”

Tickets cost £30 and can be purchased here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lady-bushra-drag-night-and-punjabi-buffet-tickets-323226217317