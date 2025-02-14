National Health Service data has shown a rise in admissions to Milton Keynes University Hospital for cases of allergic reactions.

The figures show that there were 75 admissions to the hospital for allergic reactions or anaphylactic shock in the year to March 2024, a rise from 45 a year earlier.

Bad allergic reactions can lead to anaphylactic shock, which can cause coughing, voice change, tongue swelling, breathing problems, dizziness and in some cases individuals to collapse.

Nationally, there were around 32,300 admissions last year, an increase of 26 per cent on the year before.

The charity Anaphylaxis UK has issued the following advice in cases where individuals suspect they could be having an allergic reaction.

They say individuals should avoid moving about if possible, to sit up if you have breathing problems but to lay flat and elevate the legs if not, to use an adrenaline auto-injector if you have one and then call an ambulance and state anaphylaxis, to repeat the dose if you are not better after five minutes and to ensure you then have a follow up appointment with a doctor and an allergist.

Among the theories behind the rise in admissions for allergic reactions are food being introduced later to infants, changes to individuals’ gut bacteria and a lack of exposure to particular microorganisms during early childhood.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "The growing importance of allergy care is undeniable, which is why we are working closely with the NHS, voluntary organisations and patient representative groups to consider how allergy treatment could be improved."