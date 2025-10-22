Rise in cost of renting property in Milton Keynes in past year

The cost of renting property in Milton Keynes rose during the past year, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The average private rent in the city reached £1,294 per month in the year to September, up two per cent from £1,271 a year earlier.

This was also up 28 per cent from an estimated £1,008 per month five years ago.

Across the South East region the average rent was £1,390, a rise of five per cent on the previous year.

Oxford had the highest rental cost in the region at £1,911 per month, with the lowest in the Isle of Wight at £892.

In September the average private rent in Great Britain was £1,366 per month, which was £71, or five per cent, higher than 12 months ago.

Chief executive of pro-growth campaign group Britain Remade Sam Richards said: "It is increasingly looking like the Government will miss its target to build 1.5 million homes by the end of this Parliament.

"Until we build the homes we need, millions of young people will be locked out of home ownership and stuck paying ever-rising rents."

The figures also show examples of the costs of renting a variety of properties for a month in Milton Keynes, ranging from £939 for a one-bed property, up to £2,018 for one with four or more bedrooms.

Among the other examples are a detached house costing £1,886 a month to rent, a semi-detached house costing £1,366, a terraced house costing £1,291 and a flat or maisonette costing £1,098.

