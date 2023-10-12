Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Casualties on the roads of Milton Keynes increased last year, new figures show.

Figures from the Department of Transport show 464 casualties were reported on Milton Keynes roads in 2022 – up from 434 the year before.

But it was down from the 683 road casualties reported in 2019, before the pandemic.

More should be done to increase the safety of roads in Milton Keynes and elsewhere, says the RAC

The data also shows more people were killed on the area's roads, with six deaths last year. In 2021, four road deaths were reported.

Across Great Britain, 1,711 people were killed on roads - a 10% jump from the 2021 but down slightly from 2019.

Edmund King, director of the AA Charitable Trust, said: "Every death on our roads is a tragedy and it is worrying that after the pandemic, road deaths are rising.

"It is a preventable tragedy that a fifth of people who die in cars on our roads are not wearing a seatbelt.

"There needs to be concerted and targeted education to reach those drivers who choose to risk their lives for the sake of a two second action.

"It’s on all of us to eliminate deaths and casualties on our roads. As well as having more cops in cars to catch people in the act, road users need to take responsibility when heading out on the roads."

Overall, there were 135,480 casualties last year – up 6% on 2021, but down 12% on pre-pandemic levels.

RAC road safety spokesman Rod Dennis said the government needs to do more: "Confirmation that last year saw a rise in the number of casualties on our roads is a chilling reminder that there remains so much work to do be done to improve road safety in the UK, even if statistically we have some of the safest roads in Europe.