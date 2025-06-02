Rise in road casualties in Milton Keynes last year

Department for Transport figures have shown a rise in road casualties across Milton Keynes in the past year.

Provisional figures from the Government department show there were 399 casualties on the city’s roads last year - up 11 per cent from the 361 during 2023.

Among the casualties there were six fatalities - up one from five in 2023.

Across the Thames Valley Police force area, which covers the counties of Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire, there were 3,396 casualties in road accidents last year.

The highest number was recorded in October when there were 328.

Across Great Britain, there were 128,375 casualties on the country’s roads in 2024, down three per cent from the previous year.

In total, 1,633 fatalities were reported nationally, an increase of one per cent.

AA President Edmund King said: "Every death on our roads is a tragedy, and sadly we are still losing at least four people a day.

"If this level of loss was experienced on any other form of transport, there would be a national inquiry and public outcry.

"Yet, for some reason, we seem to accept this as the risk of moving around our communities. This should not be the case."

In response a Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Every death on our roads is a tragedy and the safety of our roads is an absolute priority for this Government.

"We've been clear that more needs to be done in this space, which is why we are committed to delivering a new Road Safety Strategy - the first in over a decade and will set out next steps on this in due course."

