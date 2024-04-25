Rise in shoplifting crimes recorded in Thames Valley, new figures show
There was a rise in shoplifting offences recorded in Thames Valley last year, new figure show.
Office for National Statistics figures show there were 14,755 shoplifting offences recorded by Thames Valley Police in 2023.
It was up 38 per cent from 10,656 offences in 2022.
John Halliday, marketing director for Bira, said the figures ‘paint a troubling picture for independent retailers and businesses across the UK’.
He said: "Retail crime not only inflicts financial losses but also poses a grave threat to the safety and well-being of shop staff and customers."
He added a survey by Bira found 35.5 per cent of shop staff had experienced verbal abuse. Of those physically assaulted, 70 per cent did not report the incidents to the police.
"It's imperative that urgent action is taken to address this concerning trend and ensure the security of both businesses and their employees and customers," he said.
Across England and Wales, shoplifting crimes jumped 37 per cent with 430,104 recorded in the year to December 2023 - the highest level in 20 years.
James Lowman, chief executive of the Association of Convenience Stores, said the figures were not surprising.
He added: "Thieves are stealing on a regular basis without fear of apprehension, so it’s essential that every police force in the country takes theft seriously, not least because challenging thieves is one of the biggest triggers for abuse of shopworkers."
The figures likely only represent a fraction of shop theft as the "vast majority" end up not being reported.
Nick Stripe, from the ONS, said police data in the last year shows "notable" increases in robbery and theft including shoplifting.
In Thames Valley, there were 1,338 robbery offences in 2023, up from 1,118 the year before.
There were also 2,840 theft from the person offences recorded last year, a fall from 3,026 in 2022.
Crime and policing minister Chris Philp insisted the figures show "communities are safer and our plan to cut crime and protect the public is working."
He added: "We know there is always more to do. Earlier this month, we set out tough new action to clamp down on shoplifting and through the Criminal Justice Bill, we are giving the police more powers to seize dangerous weapons."