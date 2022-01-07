Rise in the number of Covid patients in Milton Keynes hospital compared to last week

Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust was caring for 64 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, latest data published today (Frida) shows.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 4 was up from 45 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 26.

Hospital

Across England there were 15,044 people in hospital with Covid as of January 4, with 797 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 1%.