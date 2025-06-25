River Island to close 31 stores - but is Milton Keynes on the list?

Fashion retailer River Island is the latest to face tough closures and job cuts.

The chain plans to shut 33 stores, with 71 more under review amid major restructuring that leaves more than 1,000 jobs at risk.

It blames rising costs and a shift to online shopping for the move.

River Island’s losses hit £33.2m in 2023, down from a £2m profit the previous year

Creditors will vote on the restructuring plan in August and talks are ongoing with landlords at the moment.

River Island employs around 5,500 people across the UK and Ireland and is the latest big-name brand to scale back its physical footprint in response to rising costs and a shift in shopper behaviour. Chief executive Ben Lewis said its store estate was “no longer aligned to our customers’ needs” as more people opt to shop online.

Locally it has stores at the city centre and also the MK1 retail centre..

A list of the 33 stores has been published and neither Milton Keynes store is on it. However, it is not yet know if they are on the list of at risk ‘under review’ stores.

The stores picked for closure are:

Beckton Bangor Bloomfield Wrexham Edinburgh Princes Street Hereford Surrey Quays Didcot Sutton Coldfield Aylesbury Burton-Upon-Trent Northwich Taunton Workington Falkirk Cumbernauld Kirkcaldy Gloucester Hartlepool Brighton Lisburn Norwich Oxford Poole Kilmarnock Hanley Barnstaple Grimsby Leeds Birstall Park Rochdale

Great Yarmouth St Helens Stockton On Tees Perth