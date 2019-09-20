Road closed after accident near Milton Keynes Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The B526 in Newport Pagnell is closed in both directions following a road accident this afternoon (Friday). Emergency services rushed to the Tickford End at 3pm today after reports of a crash. News Traffic around the area is affected as a result of the incident. Milton Keynes mum told to send child to school wearing 'helmet or mask' after complaining about playground injury 'Where's Wally' cat rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in cavity wall at vets in Milton Keynes