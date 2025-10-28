Road closures: a dozen for Milton Keynes drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Milton Keynes will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm October 13 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Redmoor roundabout exit slip road - lane closures for signals scheme on behalf of Milton Keynes Council.

A string of roads will be closed this week in Milton Keynes

• A5, from 8pm October 13 to 6am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford Roundabout to Thorn Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closures, traffic signals and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm October 28 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm October 29 to 5am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to 14 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm October 30 to 6am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 northbound, Abbey Hill to Old Stratford - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm November 3 to 6am December 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Redmoor Roundabout to A5 / M1 Link Road - entry slip road closures, exit slip road closures, lane closure, traffic signals and diversion routes due to electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Old Stratford to Abbey Hill Roundabout - lane closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford to Thorn Roundabout - entry slip road closure, lane closures and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm November 3 to 5am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 14 to junction 15 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm November 4 to 5am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm November 5 to 6am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, A421 to A509 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.