Road closures: almost a dozen for Milton Keynes drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Milton Keynes will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8pm January 5 to 6am February 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford Roundabout to Portway Roundabout - carriageway closures, entry slip road closures, lane closures, layby closure, speed restrictions, diversion route and local authority diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 4pm January 13 to midnight, April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm January 27 to 6am May 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street Roundabout to A4146, junction - carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 27 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm January 28 to 5am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closures for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 28 to 5am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 9pm February 1 to 6am February 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kellys Kitchen Roundabout to Caldecotte Interchange - diversion route for SU works on behalf of Network Rail.

• A5, from 9.30am February 3 to 3.30pm February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Kellys Kitchen - lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm February 4 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 northbound, Kellys Kitchen Roundabout to Redmoor - entry slip road closure and diversion route due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm February 5 to 5am February 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14 - lane closure due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 10pm February 10 to 5am February 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to junction 15 - entry slip road closure, exit slip road closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to inspection/survey works on behalf of Ringway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.