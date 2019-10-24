Road closures and free parking for massive Milton Keynes fireworks display, here's everything you need to know

The annual firework display organised by Keith Emmett and Sons in Campbell Park, Central Milton Keynes will take place on Sunday 3 November from 8pm.

Visitors to the event should park in the public car parks. Parking is free from 6pm in both purple and red bays. For your own safety, do not park on the verges around Campbell Park or near the grid roads.

The road closures map

Vehicles parked illegally on the verges may be removed. There will be a number of road closures and speed restrictions in place for public safety around Campbell Park. There will be no access for any vehicles other than the emergency services. Road closures around the park entrance will be closed to traffic to allow pedestrians to access the park safely.

Cllr Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Public Realm said, “This is a fantastic local event and we want everyone to enjoy the fireworks without any incidents.”

“For anyone coming to the event please park in one of the hundreds of free parking spaces just a short walk from the park.”

Neil Biggs, Traffic Management Officer for Thames Valley Police said “The Milton Keynes grid system is made of both single and dual carriageway roads, the majority of which have speed

limits of 60-70mph. These high speeds make it very unsafe for vehicles to park when watching events such as the fireworks.”

“Parking on these verges is not only dangerous for those who exit the cars to go and watch the event but also for other drivers using the roads as vehicles move off from the verges back onto the high speed roads.”

“This event is incredibly popular and a huge amount of work goes on behind the scenes to ensure that as many people can enjoy the event as possible. Please adhere to the parking

restrictions that Milton Keynes Council will put in place on the day to ensure the fireworks remains a safe event for all.”

Road closures 3 November:

From 4pm – 11pm

- Avebury Boulevard between Marlborough Gate to Overgate will be CLOSED.

Between 6pm and 11pm the following roads will be CLOSED:

- Skeldon Gate

- Enmore Gate

- Marlborough Gate

- Avebury Boulevard (from Marlborough Gate to Overgate)

- Overgate (from H5 Portway to H6 Childs Way)*

- Midsummer Boulevard (between Theatre Walk and Marlborough Gate)

- Silbury Boulevard (between North 13th Street to Overgate)*

- Link road between Marlborough Gate and Bankfield Roundabout/Xscape area

- Kenwood Gate (at junction with H6 Childs Way). This will only be open for traffic leaving

the area.

- H5 Portway (from V8 Marlborough Street to V10 Brickhill Street)

*Except for authorised vehicles and Blue Badge holder parking access.

Between 4pm and 11pm a 20mph speed limit will be in place for authorised vehicles** on:

- Silbury Boulevard (Marlborough Gate to Overgate)

- Avebury Boulevard (Marlborough Gate to Overgate)

- Overgate (H5 Portway to H6 Childs Way)

- Skeldon Gate

- Enmore Gate

**Authorised vehicles are emergency vehicles and any vehicles associated with the organisation of the

firework display. No other vehicles will be permitted.