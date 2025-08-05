Road closures: more than a dozen for Milton Keynes drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Milton Keynes will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, from 11.59pm April 1 to 6am August 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill to Little Brickhill - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

14 road closures are happening in Milton Keynes

• M1, from 10pm June 7 to 5am September 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 exit slip - lane closure for developer works on behalf of GTM/Lain O'Rourke.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 10pm August 4 to 5am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm August 4 to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - lane closures due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 4 to 5am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 5 to 5am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 8pm August 6 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford Roundabout to Thorn Roundabout - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M1, from 10pm August 6 to 5am August 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A421, from 10pm August 7 to 5am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 14 to junction 15 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm August 7 to 5am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm August 7 to 5am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, from 5am to 11.30pm on August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Redmoor roundabout to Portway Roundabout - Layby closures for MK Bowl Event.

• A5, from 8pm August 11 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Newton Leyes Roundabout to Old Stratford Roundabout - back to back lane closures due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm August 12 to 5am August 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 15 to junction 14 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.