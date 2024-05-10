Road closures: seven for Milton Keynes drivers to avoid over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Milton Keynes have been advised of seven National Highways road closures to watch out over the next two weeks.
And two of those are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to continue this week:
> A45, from 10pm January 8 to 6am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to Hartwell - carriageway closure, lane closures and diversion route due to drainage works on behalf of National Highways.
> A5, from 8pm April 29 to 6am May 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Old Stratford Roundabout to Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways.
> A5, from midnight, April 29 to 11.59pm June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, between Redmoor roundabout entry and exit slips and mainline under roundabout - no carriageway incursion, lane closure for HDD on behalf of ESP Electricity.
> A5, from 8pm April 24 to 6am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Little Brickhill - exit slip road lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
> M1, from 10pm May 7 to 5am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 15 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
> A5, from 8pm May 8 to 6am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Redmoor roundabout - lane closure for survey works on behalf of ESP Electricity.
> A421, from 10pm May 15 to 5am May 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to junction 15 - entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for litter clearance on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in its schedule.