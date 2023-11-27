Road closures: Six for Milton Keynes drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

Expect delays of between 10 and 30 minutes

Drivers have been advised of six road closures to avoid with three expected to cause moderate delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Two closures already in place are expected to continue this week; they include

> A421, from 10pm January 3 2022 to 6am December 20 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 14 to Hartwell Area 7/8 border - various lane and carriageway closures for smart motorway works on behalf of CostainGT.

> A5, from 8pm October 30 2023 to 6am March 2 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 southbound, Portway to Kellys Kitchen Roundabout - carriageway and lane closures with diversions - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

A further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

> M1, from 10pm November 29 to 5am November 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 15 to junction 14, exit and entry slip closure at Newport Pagnell Services for carriageway repairs on behalf of Welcome Break.

> A5, from 8pm December 1 to 5am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Hockliffe to Sheep Lane Roundabout - carriageway closure for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways.

> A421, from 10pm December 6 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14 - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversions on behalf of National Highways.