'Road tax rip-off' is exposed in Milton Keynes
Too little cash from road tax is being given back by the government to maintain our roads, say councillors
MK Labour group his accused the government of 'Road Tax Rip-off' when it comes to fixing potholes and mainting local roads.
New analysis reveals families in Milton Keynes pay more than £27m in Vehicle Excise Duty ( VED ). But the borough receives just £9m in return to fix potholes and maintain our roads
The £9m is this year's official Highways Maintenance Grant for MK from the Department for Transport. And it is down 15% from last year, says MK Labour group.
Labour Leader of Milton Keynes Council, Cllr Pete Marland, said: “Families in Milton Keynes are getting hammered by the Conservatives. If it’s not a rise in National Insurance, it’s a cut in Universal Credit or soaring energy prices. Now we know that they are being hit by the Road Tax Rip off as well.
“For every penny motorists pay in road tax – we get just a tiny fraction back to actually maintain the roads, and even that is being cut. Once again, it’s crystal clear that whatever this Conservative government’s priorities are, it’s not us here in Milton Keynes.”
There are 106,500 households in Milton Keynes and there are 1.46 cars per household in our region. The total paid in VED in MK is £27,210,750.