'Road tax rip-off' is exposed in Milton Keynes

MK Labour group his accused the government of 'Road Tax Rip-off' when it comes to fixing potholes and mainting local roads.

New analysis reveals families in Milton Keynes pay more than £27m in Vehicle Excise Duty ( VED ). But the borough receives just £9m in return to fix potholes and maintain our roads

The £9m is this year's official Highways Maintenance Grant for MK from the Department for Transport. And it is down 15% from last year, says MK Labour group.

MK should be getting more cash to fix potholes, say councillors

Labour Leader of Milton Keynes Council, Cllr Pete Marland, said: “Families in Milton Keynes are getting hammered by the Conservatives. If it’s not a rise in National Insurance, it’s a cut in Universal Credit or soaring energy prices. Now we know that they are being hit by the Road Tax Rip off as well.

“For every penny motorists pay in road tax – we get just a tiny fraction back to actually maintain the roads, and even that is being cut. Once again, it’s crystal clear that whatever this Conservative government’s priorities are, it’s not us here in Milton Keynes.”