Robot delivery charge reduced to 99p across Milton Keynes

Starship Technologies has announced today that it has reduced its robot delivery fee to 99p for all customers in Milton Keynes

Starship is confident that this makes its service cheaper than any other local delivery option, and promises the pricing will remain in place for the rest of the summer, with no minimum spend required.

Until now, the robot delivery service cost between 99p and £2,99, dependent on location. But now service user in MK will pay a flat rate of 99p.

Starship robots

Since taking to the streets of Milton Keynes in April 2018 and nearby Northampton last year, Starship’s delivery robots have been widely welcomed and embraced by the local community.

The company says it is very proud to be operating in both towns, revolutionising the efficiency of local delivery in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way.

The newly emerging ‘quick commerce’ channel – which delivers food and groceries to consumers in less than one hour and often sub-30 minutes – is currently worth £1.4bn according to a new report from IGD.