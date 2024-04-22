One of the new pothole detecting and filling robots that could be used in Milton Keynes

A clever pothole plan involving robots and bin lorries is being considered by Labour councillors in MK.

First they are looking at using autonomous robots, specially designed to tackle potholes using artificial intelligence..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nifty machines are called ARRES (Autonomous Road Repair System) PREVENT and they can identify potholes and cracks and then automatically fill them up..

The system is currently being tested on roads in Herfordshire but already local Labour councillors in charge of the council are open to using it.

Meanwhile, they’re looking at more new technology to identify potholes throughout the city. And this time they would use a more down to earth detector – bin lorries.

Already councils in York and Thurrock are piloting special pothole-spotting cameras that a fitted to the front of refuse-collection vehicles to take high-definition pictures of roads and pavements during their weekly rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This helps detect problems even before they become pesky potholes.

The Hertfordshire trials are being delivered with the help of waste and resources consultancy SOENECS and the software’s developer Gaist.

David Greenfield, founder of SOENECS, said: “RCVs are the only vehicles to regularly traverse local highway networks weekly, and follow the same route each time.

“This makes them the best vehicle to use to monitor the condition of roads, pavements and street furniture, identifying issues before they become problems. The ultimate local authority efficiency – one vehicle, two roles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Labour-led MK City Council has vowed to work to deploy the new pothole technology to keep the city’s roads in better condition and save money at the same time.

Their pledge comes as central government funding to the council for the next financial year will be a real-terms cut after inflation and on top of £200m in funding cuts to the council over the last decade.

Labour councillor and cabinet member for Public Realm, Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, said: “Milton Keynes City Council currently fixes a pothole every 12 minutes.