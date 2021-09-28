Robots to thrill youngsters at Milton Keynes science and engineering festival next week

Robots and virtual flying machines are among the exciting attractions due to entertain visitors at this year’s MK Innovates Festival next week.

More than 1,000 pupils from local schools will flock into Middleton Hall on Friday (October 8) for the start of the free two-day event promoting careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths).

They will be joined by thousands of members of the public to discover opportunities for apprenticeships, training and careers.

Visitors enjoy a previous MK Innovates Festival

Red Bull Racing are among more than 20 local organisations that are offering activities and games to enchant young minds.

Activities every half hour include seeing who can build the tallest structure in 20 minutes using only balloons and tape!

The festival was conceived by Milton Keynes-based Women’s Leaders five years ago.

Spokesperson Elizabeth Sheldon said: “We decided that we needed more young women to have a career in STEM, so we set out to attract exciting businesses to exhibit and engage with them.

“We had four very successful annual events before deciding to broaden the appeal to all ethnic groups, the disabled, and hard to reach students in the less well off areas of Milton Keynes.

“We hope to show young people there are opportunities to enjoy an exciting and rewarding career at companies working at the cutting edge of science and technology.

“All participants have prepared their activities with Covid in mind to keep the public safe.”

This year’s festival is backed by headline sponsors CityFibre and Milton Keynes Council, as well as Queensbury Consulting, SEMLEP, Nifty Lift and Imagine Events.

Coaches have been funded to ferry students from school to Middleton Hall and back.

The event will be opened by the Mayor of Milton Keynes and the city’s two MPs, Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart.

Headline speaker at 1.30pm on Saturday (October 9) will be Sarah Walker, a professor of medical statistics and epidemiology at Oxford University, who will answer questions such as ‘How many people have Covid?’, ‘How good are vaccines?’ and ‘What about long Covid?’