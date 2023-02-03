Rock band with roots in Milton Keynes to take music world by storm with debut album

A rock band which has its roots in Milton Keynes, is set to release its first eponymous album and play Camden Rocks Festival on February 11.

Della Nova was founded by songwriter, singer and 8-string guitarist Alex Bowmer, who recruited his younger cousin Karl Hall on drums and long time collaborator Joe Chauncy on bass.

Both Alex and Karl were born and bred in Milton Keynes, attending local schools where they honed their craft and developed their love of music.

Della Nova are playing Camden Rocks Festival on February 11

Now a professional musician with 15 years’ experience as a performer, songwriter and producer, Alex studied at The Academy of Contemporary Music and works out of his home studio in North London.

As well as playing with his band Della Nova, Alex regularly performs as an acoustic singer and guitarist at a range of venues in and around London, with performances featuring popular covers and original material.

As an established songwriter and producer, Alex gained national media coverage for previous band Encoded but is now fast gaining recognition as the leading force behind emerging hard rock 3-piece, Della Nova which was formed in 2020.

The band, which has already produced a single titled, Wachasay, takes its musical influences from generations of rock including bands like Black Sabbath, Alice in Chains, Audioslave and Royal Blood. The members attribute the band’s sound to roots in rock music ‘paying tribute to the giants that came before them but with a new energy of modern progressive’.

The name Della Nova emerged from Alex’s interest in witchcraft; according to the band’s biog, he worked for a witch in 2019, and the name is reference to the secret magical order ‘The Ordine Della Nova’, who operated in the 1980s.

The band’s self-titled debut album was produced by the band’s frontman Alex and mastered by Tesseract’s Acle Kahney. The trio say 2023 will see the release of the album and Della Nova’s official entrance on to the rock scene.

> The single Wachasay will be released on all streaming platforms from today (3/2)