Rock star Yungblud to hold his own festival in Milton Keynes this summer

International rock star Yungblud is to hold his very own festival at Milton Keynes Bowl this summer.

To be called BLUDFEST, it is described as an “experiential music, arts and lifestyle festival”.

Yungblud, alias Dominic Harrison will be the headline act among a line-up of performers that he has personally curated to appeal to a new generation of gig-goers and a younger crowd of music fans.

The artists include Grammy-nominated Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty, following his collaboration with Yungblud on the latest single ‘When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)’.

Also joining the bill are British rock duo Soft Play, renowned punk rockers The Damned, American rising star Nessa Barrett, powerhouse pop star Lola Young and future pop artist Jazmin Bean.

Yungblud says BLUDFEST is a natural progression for him and the festival will result in an “unforgettable celebration of music”

It will take place on August 11 and tickets will go on sale at 10 am on March 22 . They will be priced at £49.50 plus fees.

YUNGBLUD, who has a following of over 14.5 million, told the Citizen: “Five years ago we imagined a world of our own. In BLUDFEST we have physically built one. It feels like the next logical step for me. I want to create a physical safe space where people can come and celebrate the ideologies of this community - where unity, individuality and love is the main focus and we bring the world of Yungblud to fucking life right before your eyes.

“I wanted to build an experience where anybody can be completely themselves, with their friends, their family or completely on their own.

“BLUDFEST will blur the lines of genre and destroy the limitation of imagination. It will be a festival that cuts the corporate bo****ks and is all about the people.

“My plan is to take it worldwide but this summer is the first one and it’s gonna be something no one has ever seen before in the UK.”

The festival will encourage community and connection with ideas such as a ‘Make A Friend’ tent that encourages fans to connect and make new friends and free photobooths to document their BLUDFEST experience.

There will even be a YUNGBLUD museum that will showcase artefacts from across his career .

One of the festival bars will be remodelled to emulate YUNGBLUD’s favourite pub, Camden’s iconic The Hawley Arms, and fans can tuck into their very own branded burger, The BludBurger.

"Alongside this, YUNGBLUD continues his mission of not just creating a space for community, inclusivity and expression, but a truly safe space for fans, ensuring BLUDFEST will include designated safe spaces as well as mental health welfare areas and many more. The groundbreaking festival will go beyond the music, creating a safe place, creative haven, and truly unforgettable experience,” said a spokesperson for the event.