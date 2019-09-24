Roll up to the Milton Keynes Gang Show

Scouts and guides from all over MK are to showcase their talents in a traditional Gang Show next month.

Tickets are now available for the show, which will be held on October 26 and October 27 at the Chrysalis Theatre on Willen Park South.

A Gang Show is a theatrical performance by members of Scouts and Guides and includes sketches, comedy and songs.

Leaders, youth members and parents help behind the scenes and the aim is to empower young people to make a positive contribution to society through performance.

The cast includes Cubs and Brownies as young as eight, as well as older Scouts and Guides.

A spokesman said: "We pride ourselves on having a mix of both modern content and traditional content as originally performed by Ralph Reader our Founder of Gang Shows.

The chosen charity for MK Gang Show this year is The Royal British Legion. The show will feature a WW1 tribute, during which some of the city's forces veterans will be joining the youngsters on stage.

You can book tickets for the Gang Show online here.