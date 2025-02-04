Romance-seekers urged to beware of dozens of online dating scams happening in Milton Keynes

Dating scams are rife in Milton Keynes, fraud experts have revealed in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

National fraud policing service Action Fraud is now warning everyone searching for true love to be careful as they could stand to lose an average of £10,000 per person.

The Thames Valley region has been hit particularly hard, with the estimated cost of romance fraud topping millions of pounds, data collected by Action Fraud Claims Advice shows.

The figures indicate that nearly 40,000 crime reports were submitted nationally between January 2020 and December 2024. In Thames Valley, 313. dating frauds were logged last year..

Action Fraud is warning people to beware of onlien dating scams

Otherwise known as romance fraud, the scams trick an individual into believing they are in a relationship and convince them to send money.

The financial damage caused by romance fraud is estimated to total massive £409,749,344 - though the true cost could be much higher.

Victims of dating fraud are now losing nearly 40% more money than they were five years ago. The estimated loss was £66,339,032 in 2020, an average of £9,884 per report.

While Valentine’s Day may appear an ideal time for a scammer to prey upon lovelorn members of the public, the data suggests that romance fraud is a year-round threat.

And the figures show that dating scams spare nobody and people from all age groups can be affected.

Where the victim’s gender was recorded, 17,956 (51%) identified themselves as female, and 17,032 (49%) identified as male.

While a victim is more likely to be middle-aged, with 50-59 year-olds scammed on 7,393 occasions (followed by 40-49 year-olds), every age group was represented in the figures.

This includes 73 victims aged between 90 and 99, and even one victim understood to be at least 100 years old.

Victim Support is an independent charity that offers specialist help for victims of crime, including fraud. The charity told Action Fraud Claims Advice that the psychological effect of romance fraud should never be overlooked.

Lisa Mills, Senior Fraud Manager at Victim Support, said: “Romance fraud is a devastating crime. For victims, it isn’t just a question of losing large sums of money. The psychological and emotional impact of being deceived by someone you trusted deeply can knock your confidence and sense of self-worth enormously.

“Sadly, there is so much shame and stigma around romance fraud, with many victims too embarrassed to open up to their friends or family about what has happened, leaving them even more isolated.

If you have been a victim, you are not to blame – fraudsters are skilled manipulators who use social engineering to manipulate thousands of people every year. Get in touch with Victim Support for free, confidential support via our 24/7 Supportline [08 08 16 89 111] or live chat service.”

The government is hopeful that measures rolled out under the Online Safety Act 2023 will prompt tech firms to help protect the public online, with Ofcom producing its first codes of practice and guidance in December.

Meanwhile, Action Fraud Claims Advice is a new support service that offers free advice to victims of romance fraud. It works with fraud recovery experts who are experienced in helping clients reclaim lost funds.

Victims of dating scams can contact Action Fraud here.