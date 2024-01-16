Ronan Keating could be making surprise appearance in Tesco Milton Keynes this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ronan Keating is making surprise visits to Tesco stores this week – and he could well be popping up in Milton Keynes to serenade shoppers.

The former Boyzone frontman caused a social media sensation yesterday (Monday) when he was spotted belting out hits with his guitar at a Tesco in Hemel Hemstead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As part of a marketing launch from the supermarket giants, the 46-year-old is visiting Tesco Mobile outlets across the country to give impromptu performances and give out holiday vouchers.

Ronan Keating is making surprise visits to Tesco stores. Could he be coming to Milton Keynes?

A spokesman for the supermarket giant told the MK Citizen: “He will be surprising customers at other Tesco stores this week, so it would be great to alert customers that Ronan is on the move.”

Videos of the Irishman singing some of his best-known hits to shoppers went viral on social media, with customers expressing their shock at seeing the presenter and singer whilst they were collecting groceries.

One joked on X: “Not me doing my shopping and stumbling across Ronan Keating in Tesco Mobile Hemel Hempstead?!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Others on social media displayed their amazement at seeing the star singing in a local shop. One TikTok user said: “I wish this was my Tesco,” another added: “No way! Imagine!”

One of the most shared clips shows Keating singing the choruses of Life is a Rollercoaster and When You Say Nothing At All, among other hits in a 90-second medley.