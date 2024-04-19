Roof completely destroyed in house fire in Milton Keynes
and live on Freeview channel 276
The roof of a house was destroyed after a house fire in Bradville, Milton Keynes, on Wednesday afternoon. (16/4)
Six appliances and crews, along with three officers attended at the height of the fire with cordons put in place while emergency services worked at the scene.
The two-storey house in Kingsfold was well alight when fire crews arrived with the incident generating multiple calls to Thames Valley Fire Control Service.
The crews continued to work at the scene and revisited the property through the night and the following morning to check for hot spots.
A spokesperson confirmed the roof of the house was destroyed by the fire.
The appliances and crews were from Newport Pagnell, West Ashland, Broughton, and Buckingham.
The firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a main jet, turntable ladder and thermal imaging camera.
The incident was left in the hands of Thames Valley Police.