Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The roof of a house was destroyed after a house fire in Bradville, Milton Keynes, on Wednesday afternoon. (16/4)

Six appliances and crews, along with three officers attended at the height of the fire with cordons put in place while emergency services worked at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-storey house in Kingsfold was well alight when fire crews arrived with the incident generating multiple calls to Thames Valley Fire Control Service.

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Bradville on Tuesday afternoon 16/4

The crews continued to work at the scene and revisited the property through the night and the following morning to check for hot spots.

A spokesperson confirmed the roof of the house was destroyed by the fire.

The appliances and crews were from Newport Pagnell, West Ashland, Broughton, and Buckingham.

The firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, a main jet, turntable ladder and thermal imaging camera.