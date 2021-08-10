Rotary club seeks new members in Milton Keynes district

An "exciting and dynamic" Rotary Club in Woburn Sands is seeking more members.

The club holds regular meetings at Moore Place Hotel in Aspley Guise, twice a month on a Thursday in the evening.

A spokesman said: "We are always looking for new members to join us, to help us to do more good deeds and help for our community.

The Rotary Club

"This club is not all about raising funds for good causes but enriching the club membership with a number

of social events. Whilst raising funds is an important part of our activities it is only part of what we do."

The Rotary Club of Woburn Sands and District has supported a string of charities and good causes, including

Sight Savers, Milton Keynes Community Taxi, Ride High, Super Shoes, The Food Bank and The Winter Night

Shelter.

"In recent times on our social front, we have spent an evening at the Stables, taken a canal boat trip, we

been to locked in a room and are due to visit Classical Spectacular in November at the Royal Albert Hall," said the spokesman,

The club has enjoyed several meals in restaurants around the MK area.