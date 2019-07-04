Rotary Club Swimathon raises an amazing £35,000 in Milton Keynes

A swimathon organised by the Rotary Club of Milton Keynes has raised a staggering £35,000 for seven local charities.

Some 358 swimmers took part in the sponsored event at Stantonbury and Middleton Pools.

Swimathon presentation

There was an Assisted Swimathon in Newport Pagnell, followed by the main Swimathon at Stantonbury.

Organiser, Rotarian David Gillow, said: “We have met some remarkable people; some who have overcome disabilities and many who have made exceptional efforts to make our Swimathon the success that it is. The hundreds who took part can take huge pride in what they have achieved."

This was the 27th annual Swimathon run by the Rotary Club of Milton Keynes and the events has raised more than £572,000 over the years.

At a special presentation night, the seven charities were handed cheques.

The money will pay for new tables and arts and craft stock at Willen Hospice, art courses for people with brain injury at Headway, breakfast for people with learning difficulties at MK SNAP, and a memory club for Age UK.

The Bus Shelter MK homeless charity received money to install air-conditioning in its bus, while the ; the Safety Centre received cash to set up long-term funding for hazard awareness training for school children.

Finally dance company MOTUS will use its share of the proceeds to put on a dance experience called Celebrating Women.

Mayor of MK Sam Crooks presented cheques to the charities and also awards to individual swimmers who took part.

These awards are: Most Lengths, Karen Lennox; most original name, John Glackin (BSI); most sponsorship team, Demo Demons; most sponsorship group, Safety Centre UK; special achievements, Thornton College, Wothaya Johnston, Nigel Benson; special achievement cup, Steel Bones;

Schools’ trophy, Hazeley Academy.

Newport Pagnell Mayor Cllr Paul Day presented the Wendy Thompson Cup to Amy Ramscar, the Jackie Starkey Cup to Margaret Webb, and special achievement shields to Philip Harries, Janet Spindler, Jan Hagan, Rory Sheehy and Robyn McClay.

David Ford, Rotary District Governor, summed up the evening saying: ”This was an awesome total raised by an awesome event.”