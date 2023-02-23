Rough sleepers beds that were a familiar sight for years at CMK rail station have this month been removed by the council.

They say all the occupants of the prime begging spot have either accepted help – or else they were not genuinely homeless at all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mattresses and sleeping bag areas, sometimes decorated with ornaments or bric-a-brac, were directly outside the station’s doors and the first thing people saw when they arrived in Milton Keynes. Many gave money or bought food for the rough sleepers.

The rough sleepers beds have been removed in Station Square

A deep clean has now been carried out of Station Square and MK City Council has vowed to take action against “persistent offenders” who return.

Some of the former rough sleepers have since accepted accommodation, say officials, who have asked the public not to give money to beggers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"While begging is often seen as linked to rough sleeping, it’s not always the case, and no-one needs money to get into its free shelter,” said a council spokesman.

"By giving money to people you see on the street, you may be doing more harm to that individual than good. Instead, anyone wishing to donate should do so to a charity such as Shelter.”

Last year the council opened a shelter in the city centre to offer overnight accommodation and support services for up to 18 people who would otherwise be sleeping rough.

A specialist outreach team encourages people on the streets, including those sleeping at Station Square, to take up this warm space and support. So far, more than 300 offers of help have so far been accepted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the same time, the council has been working with Thames Valley Police and the British Transport Police to stop people loitering and engaging in persistent anti-social behaviour in the area.

A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) already restricts alcohol being consumed in Station Square, and the council has updated signs to remind people of this.

“The result of this combined action is fewer people basing themselves in Station Square, regardless of whether they were rough sleeping or not,” said the spokesman.

“MK City Council has rolled out multiple initiatives in recent years to support vulnerable people who are rough sleeping... As a result, the number of rough sleepers in the city has dropped significantly and, while not everyone is ready to take the first step straight away, council colleagues don’t give up on anyone,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Labour’s Cabinet member for Community Safety, Cllr Lauren Townsend, said: “We’ve invested in facilities and a brilliant team who offer long term support alongside secure accommodation. It’s really having a positive impact...“We’ll also take action where it’s needed against persistent offenders – who are not always sleeping rough despite appearances - who have made using Station Square difficult for other people, and of course we’ll work to keep Station Square a tidier and more welcoming arrival point for residents and visitors.”

Local Neighbourhood Inspector Lee Brace said: “Those who beg are often stuck in a vicious cycle and through partnership working, accommodation and help to take a new path have been offered to those who need it."