Royal Mail apologises after some parcels are contaminated by RATS at Milton Keynes delivery depot

Royal Mail has apologised to customers and says it is doing all it can to stop the rats getting into the building in Brudenell Drive on Brinklow.

The problems came to light after customers complained about missing parcels and packages.

One woman told the Citizen her family had been waiting for a parcel for more than two weeks before she was told what had happened to it.

The Brinklow Royal Mail Delivery Office has a problem with rats contaminating some of the parcels. The photo is an editorial image for illustrative purposes only

"Royal Mail said it had not been able to deliver it because it has a rat infestation… The rats are eating parcels and pooing on them,” she said.

Rats like to chew cardboard and thick paper to help dull their teeth and satisfy their need to gnaw, although they do not ingest it. They can also use it for toilet purposes.

A spokesman for Royal Mail told the Citizen today: “Our Brinklow Delivery Office is on an industrial estate on which rats are unfortunately present, owing to circumstances beyond our control.

"With our pest control contractor, we are working to block these rats’ access to the Delivery Office itself, and are confident of achieving this soon.”

The spokesman added: “On those rare occasions on which rats have contaminated any item of mail, our policy is to inform the customer concerned and to pay compensation. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused to customers by this situation.”

Meanwhile more disruption is forecast for postal services later this week, when CWU members plan to strike action on September 30 and October 1.

A Royal Mail spokesman said: “We’re sorry for the disruption this is likely to cause you. We’re doing what we can to keep services running, but customers should expect significant disruption.

“Royal Mail has well-developed contingency plans, but they cannot fully replace the daily efforts of its frontline workforce.”