Royal Mail seeks seasonal workers for Christmas in Milton Keynes

Royal Mail is seeking seasonal workers in MK to help sort the Christmas post and the increasing amount of online shopping parcels

The roles at Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide are primarily to help sort the additional volumes of parcels, cards and letters.

Positions are available from late October through until early January 2022

Other customer services and administration roles are also on offer in Royal Mail’s UK and international parcel hubs.

The recruitment programme is part of Royal Mail’s substantial financial investment in additional resources at Christmas to help ensure they provide the best possible postal service to customers throughout the UK.

The seasonal workers will support Royal Mail’s 85,000 plus permanent postal workers who sort and deliver the mail nationally all year round.

Temporary positions across a variety of shifts will be available from late October through to early January 2022, but the peak of the additional temporary work will be in the busiest month of December.

Parcelforce Worldwide is looking for seasonal drivers and indoor workers as the whole organisation gears up to deliver parcels this Christmas.

Royal Mail has set up a dedicated website here for people to apply for the Christmas temporary vacancies.

Royal Mail Chief People Officer, Zareena Brown, said “Our seasonal workforce is incredibly important to our operation and we very much look forward to welcoming those who return year after year as well as those who may be joining us for the first time.