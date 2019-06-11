Royal recognition for Old Bath House community centre in Milton Keynes

The Old Bath House and Community Centre team are celebrating being awarded a Queens Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Francesca Skelton attended the open day event ‘Taste Of...' at the weekend and honoured volunteers with her kind words and commemorative QAVS badges.

All smiles

Following a royal invitation to the Buckingham Palace Garden Party, the Lord Lieutenant will present the award later in the summer to recognize the contribution of over 40 volunteers and supporters who maintain the community centre and and it's projects.

The dedicated team give their time, skills and expertise to create a lively community hub in the heart of Wolverton. Projects such as MK Community Fridge, a Pop-up Cafe and Family Cook-along sessions have earned the The Old Bath House recognition for serving the community through activities and initiatives that promote wellbeing and bring people together.

The Old Bath House Chair of Trustees: Chris Bridgmansaid: "We are delighted that our dedicated team have received this prestigious award. The Old Bath House is a well loved venue and this award is recognition of the great work that our team contributes to make it such a beneficial resource not only to Wolverton but all of Milton Keynes".

For more information about The Old Bath House go to the website or follow their progress on Facebook by searching oldbathhousewolverton.

Fun and games

Cakes