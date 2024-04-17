Royal recognition for Wolverton Community Orchard’s volunteer group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This little gem tucked between houses in Wolverton has gained the highest recognition, the Kings Award for Voluntary Service, equivalent to a group MBE. Just over twenty years ago this half-acre patch of land in Wolverton was a disused allotment site which had become a fly tip. Through vision and sheer determination over that time it has become a local haven. On April 16th at Wolverton Town Hall this was recognised in an award ceremony. The Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Countess Howe, presented Yvonne Galuszka, a founding member of the WCO with a glass gong and certificate.

Present at the ceremony were Ben Everitt; MP for MK North, Councillor Pete Marland; Mayoress of Wolverton Bridget Lewis, Councillor Ansar Hussain and other esteemed guests. It was a fitting tribute for all the hard work and vision of a small group of volunteers who tirelessly labour to make the area an inclusive space for locals to picnic, relax, and generally enjoy.

For those who do not know of the existence of this small paradise, we hold has regular events to which everyone is invited and there is always an opportunity for locals to be part of this ever-expanding project. Wolverton Community Orchard will be holding Orchard Blossom Day on April 27thfrom 2-5pm including live music, crafts and refreshments, plants sales and seed exchange.