RSPCA appeals for witnesses to sickening case of man cruelly attacking dog in Milton Keynes

RSPCA officers have launched an unusual appeal about a man seen abusing a dog in

The charity was contacted after witness saw the middle-aged man grabbing the dog by its throat and pinning them to the floor.

He then hit the dog and pulled it by the lead so hard that the dog was standing upright on its hind legs.

The RSPCA is seeking the public's help to investigate a case of dog cruelty in Milton Keynes

The incident happened in Bletchley on September 17 in Whaddon Way and the dog is described as a gold retriever type.

The man is described as white with white hair, wearing glasses and around 5ft 11in to 6ft 3in inches tall. He was of medium build.

Enquiries have been made and RSPCA inspector Stephanie Law said: “We are really keen to speak to the man who will have further information in relation to the incident.

“If anyone recognises the description of the man or the dog from this area we would ask them to call us on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident 01154592.”

