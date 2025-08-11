RSPCA calls for new approach to XL bully dogs as Thames Valley Police records among highest number of seizures

New data has shown that the Thames Valley has one of the highest numbers of seized XL bully dogs.

Thames Valley Police, which covers the area of Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire, reported the third highest number of seized dogs during 2024, with a total of 134.

Animal charity the RSPCA has called on Ministers to commit to a detailed review of dog controls, saying the new legislation governing XL bullies is failing to protect the public.

The American bully dog was officially recognised as a breed in 2004 by the American Bully Kennel Club, with its published breed standard describing the dog as giving "the impression of great strength for its size."

Hannah Graham with Hippo, an XL bully dog which she adopted in 2023 just days before the first change in legislation

The UK Government changed the law on XL bully dogs at the end of 2003, making it illegal to breed, sell, advertise or give away an XL bully.

In February 2024 it became illegal to own the breed of dog at all, without a valid exemption certificate.

A total of 19 police forces across the country, including Thames Valley Police, responded to an RSPCA information request for data on how many suspected banned dogs it had seized.

Between them, they seized 1,035 dogs as suspected banned types last year, with 674 or 65 per cent of those, identified as XL bullies.

Leicestershire topped the data for the highest number of seized dogs with the force reporting it had seized 192, including 177 XL bullies.

Under section one of the Dangerous Dogs Act, dogs can be seized if they are any of the following prohibited types - an XL bully, pit bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino or Fila Brasileiro.

Dr Samantha Gaines, head of companion animals at the RSPCA said: "This data paints a predictable and depressing picture - with the change in legislation meaning high numbers of XL bully dogs are being seized and put to sleep.

"Many of these dogs will have been much-loved family pets; their existence made illegal by a change of legislation focussed purely on how a dog looks rather than their behaviour."

XL bullies can only be kept as pets if they comply with strict regulations, including wearing a muzzle in all public places.

Despite the XL bully ban, there were 10 reported dog fatalities during 2024, more than any full year since the ban was announced.

Sam added: "It is absolutely heart breaking that dog fatalities and serious bite incidents are continuing and in very concerning numbers - which underlines that the Dangerous Dog Act simply isn't working, and hasn’t been for 34 years.

"The UK Government urgently needs to adopt a different approach - focused instead on preventing dangerous behaviours rather than focusing on the dog's individual breed.

"The law has been failing dogs and, crucially, public safety too for long.

"It's time for decision makers to review the current dog control situation and commit to measures which effectively protect public safety and safeguard dog welfare."

