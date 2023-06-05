RSPCA calls on Milton Keynes shoppers to lobby their supermarkets over chickens awaiting slaughter

The RSPCA is encouraging all shoppers in MK to lobby their supermarket to commit to improving the welfare of chickens.

They charity wants supermarket bosses to sign up to its Better Chicken Commitment to give chickens better lives before they are slaughtered for meat.

Last week, 96% of the 32,000 Co-op members voted for the shop to adopt the commitment, but the retailers’ directors overruled this vote.

The RSPCA is running a campaign to improve the lives of chickens

Aldi, Asda, Iceland, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Tesco are also yet to make the commitment. However, M&S and Waitrose have made the pledge.

An RSPCA survey shows nine out of 10 people expect supermarkets to only sell higher welfare chicken. This means providing meat chickens with more space, light and enrichment and ensuring breeders only use slower-growing breeds.

The charity’s poultry expert Kate Parkes said: “Due to the sheer scale of suffering involved with meat chickens, this is arguably one of the biggest animal welfare issues facing our nation today.

"Sadly, the vast majority of chickens reared for meat here in the UK are not given enough space, lighting or enrichment to meet their needs. Around 90% of all chickens reared are also genetically selected to grow so fast that they often suffer from heart defects, lameness and lesions on their feet and legs, and even sudden death.

The RSPCA wants all chickens to have better lives

“Our Eat. Sit. Suffer. Repeat: The life of a typical meat chicken report looked at the health and welfare outcomes for these fast-growing chickens and found that they fundamentally did not have a life worth living.

"We know consumers don't want to fund this cruelty - but still too few supermarkets have signed up.”

The key requirements of the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC) are:

Indoor reared birds, without outdoor access, need to be given more room in order to have the chance to peck, scratch, dust bathe and rest without being disturbed. Indoor reared birds have natural light provided, which means they won't spend their whole lives in dim, artificially lit conditions. Provision of enrichment items, things that the birds can explore and peck at, as well as perches so birds can roost. No cages or multi-tier systems More humane methods of slaughter - eliminating the shackling and inversion of conscious birds. The use of only slower-growing breed of chickens and not chickens which have been genetically selected to grow so fast they develop serious health issues

Emily Harris, campaigns manager at the RSPCA, said: “We wanted to create a helpful guide to make it as easy as possible for them to sign-up to the Better Chicken Commitment and improve animal welfare on a massive scale.

“But we cannot do that without the people’s support so we’re urging everyone to harness your purchasing power and tell supermarkets directly that we want to see higher welfare chicken on supermarket shelves."

The charity’s campaign comes after its unsuccessful High Court legal challenge over the use of fast-growing breeds of chickens, which sadly often suffer from heart defects, lameness and even sudden death.

The RSPCA was deeply disappointed the challenge was dismissed, describing it as “a huge missed opportunity to address the biggest issue for animal welfare in this country”.

