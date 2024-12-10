RSPCA confirms increase in pet neglect reports throughout Buckinghamshire

Pet neglect has increased across the county

The RSPCA has revealed that there has been an increase in incidents of pet neglect throughout the Buckinghamshire area, including Milton Keynes.

New data released by the animal welfare charity shows that there has been a 25% increase in pet neglect in the UK through the first nine months of 2024.

The charity is raising the alarm with fears that the number could swell further as more owners face financial hardship at Christmas.

Between January and September 2024 its emergency cruelty line recorded 48,814 incidents of neglect, up from 38,977 for the same period in 2023 - a worrying 25% year-on-year increase.

During this period the emergency line has been open 3, 276 hours, meaning it has taken an average of 15 reported incidents of neglect every single hour - or approximately one every 4 minutes.

In Buckinghamshire 460 incidents of animal neglect were reported from January to September this year - which is a 3% increase from the same period the previous year.

Ahead of Christmas, the charity has released new findings for each county area as part of its Join the Christmas Rescue campaign. This campaign is designed to support frontline staff during an especially busy time for the charity.

Analysis from the charity suggests that the increase in neglect cases is linked to an rise in pet ownership during Covid 19 and the current financial hardships faced by many.

RSPCA superintendent Jo Hirst said: “The large 25% increase in the number of pet neglect calls we are taking is a major concern during our busy winter period when many people are facing more financial difficulties, and we fear this upsetting trend will continue.

“One call every four minutes is a frightening statistic. Coupled with this we have also seen a startling increase in abandonment cases up 30% in just three years.

“Sadly we expect the crisis to worsen as more people tend to struggle with increased costs around Christmas time with presents to buy and extra food shopping - along with energy bills.

“But we can make a difference, which is why we are asking the public to support our appeal, Join The Christmas Rescue, and help our rescuers,veterinary teams, branches and centre staff, who work tirelessly to give animals the urgent treatment and love that will save their lives.”