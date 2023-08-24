News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

RSPCA figures show a significant rise in dog cruelty reports across Bucks

The national welfare charity has recorded reports of harm, neglect and abandonment
By James Lowson
Published 25th Aug 2023, 00:01 BST- 2 min read

New RSPCA figures show the number of incidents of dog cruelty reported has increased by a sizeable margin in Buckinghamshire.

Data from the welfare charity shows a 14 per cent increase in the number of incidents where man’s best friend has been mistreated.

In 2022, there were 518 reports made to the RSPCA in the county, compared with 452 in 2021.

Dog cruelty figures increased significantly in BucksDog cruelty figures increased significantly in Bucks
Dog cruelty figures increased significantly in Bucks
Most Popular

Included in the data is reports of attempted killing, poisoning, beating, improper killing, and mutilation. These cases all come under intentional harm, the RSPCA has categorised over 100 incidents under this banner in Bucks in just one year.

Nationally, the number of reports made to the RSPCA about dogs - including intentional harm, neglect and abandonments - in 2022 was 42,690, a 7 per cent increase from 2021.

In summer months cases of cruelty rise and the charity is braced for its busiest time of the year.

These figures are being widely publicised as part of the RSPCA’s Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, in a bid to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams.

Read More
Thames Valley Police records thousands of online fraud cases involving items adv...

Stephen Reeves, acting chief inspector for Buckinghamshire, said: “For hundreds of years dogs have been known as man’s best friend - and if you share your home with one, you will know why, as they are such loyal and loving companions.

“But these awful statistics tell a different story. Dogs are the most abused animal in this country and we investigate more complaints about them than any other type of animal.

“Everyone who cares about animals will be sickened to know how many reports we receive about dogs being kicked, beaten, burned or worse. We need the public’s help to Cancel Out Cruelty. Their donations, no matter how small, help keep our frontline officers out on the road rescuing animals and investigating these terrible reports.”

Also, the welfare charity has reported a 22 per cent increase in the number of animals killed in suspicious circumstances, with the national total reaching 891.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising. It is heartbreaking that we are seeing such sad figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise."

Related topics:RSPCADataBuckinghamshire