RSPCA hunt sick sadist who shot cat with air gun in Milton Keynes

The owners of cat almost killed by a mystery gunman have issued a warning for other people to keep an eye on their pets.

Black and white Myrtle managed to stagger back to her Furzton home after being shot and her owners found her cowering under the bed in pain.

They took her to a vet, where an x-ray revealed the air gun pellet was lodged in her kidney. It had only just missed a number of her vital organs and her spine.

Surgery was carried out but vets found that removing the pellet was likely to cause more damage. It was decided not to remove it.

Despite her horrific injuries three-year-old Myrtle is making a good recovery, but her owners are worried more cats could become victims.

They contacted the RSPCA , whose officers have now launched an investigation.

The charity's Inspector Malwina Gasiorek said: “It is heart-breaking to hear what happened to poor Myrtle. She was very lucky to have survived. This was a callous and cruel attack on a helpless and defenceless animal and has caused her lot of suffering. "

She added: “I am investigating this and would urge anyone with information to call the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

The RSPCA receives almost 1,000 calls to investigate such cases every year and sadly cats and wildlife are usually the animals most often affected.

The charity is calling for tighter controls on air weapons. This, along with better education and explanation of the law when buying an air gun and requirements that everyone must receive basic safety training before being allowed to walk out of the shop, could help relieve the problem.

"These weapons cause horrific pain and suffering and it is illegal. Anyone caught deliberately using an air gun to injure an animal can face up to six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine if found guilty under the Animal Welfare Act," said a spokesman.