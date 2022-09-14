RSPCA puts out desperate plea for help as it struggles with huge number of unwanted cats and kittens in Milton Keynes

They believe the surge is party caused by the Covid pandemic, where more people bought pets for company during lockdown, and party by the cost of living crisis.

"I think people rushed to by animals during lockdown, thinking they’d always have time to look after them. Then things returned to normal, only for the cost of living crisis to hit, and people don’t have the time or money to care for their pet,” said Debbie, a spokesman for the Milton Keynes and North Bucks RSPCA branch.

Sadly some callous owners just turf their cat out on the streets, often unneutered and without a microchip. Dozens of these cats, usually with accompanying litters of kittens, end up being rescued by the RSPCA.

The RSPCA in Mk has dozens of cats and kittens needing a home

"At the moment, things are crazy. We are full to bursting with 187 cats and kittens in our care. We are just inundated. We’ve never seen anything like it before,” said Debbie.

On top of the abandoned cats, Debbie and her fellow volunteers continue our work with the feral cat communities in MK, which are growing faster than ever.

"We are constantly trapping, neutering and treating these cats. We never put a cat down if it can be saved.”

Feral adults are released back into suitable spaces where possible, while the kittens are rehomed. But some, such as tiny all-black Daffodil are so poorly that they notch up hefty vets bills.

Cheetah (left) and Silver both had terrible injuries when they came into the care of the RSPCA in MK

These bills are all paid by the branch, which receives no central funding and relies upon public donations.

“Little Daffodil had cat flu and her eye was so badly infected that it had to be removed. She’s coping well and we hope someone will fall in love with her and give her the forever home she deserves,” said Debbie.

There is also Silver, a black and white boy who was the victim of a road accident. His pelvis was fractured and his left hind leg was so badly damaged that it had to be amputated.

Just 18 months old, he has learned to adapt well and again the RSPCA is hoping he will find a new owner.

Some of the kittens being cared for by the RSPCA in Milton Keynes

Meanwhile feral Cheetah, a striking ginger boy, was found in agony in MK with horrendous injuries to his neck and chunks of flesh missing.

He needed intensive treatment at the vets but has now made a remarkable recovery.

"He went from being a very sick and hissy, spitty boy to an adorable cuddly cat over a number of weeks. And is now living his best life in a new home,” said Debbie.

But dozens of other cats and kittens are still awaiting someone to adopt them. And the cost of feeding them alone is astronomical.

"We are desperate for donations of cat and kitten food and cat litter. These can be dropped in at our RSPCA charity shops in Newport Pagnell, Stony Strattford or Bletchley,” said Debbie.

People can also donate cash online via the branch website to help with vets bills and treatment for the cats. Or they could organise their own fundraising event.

“We would be grateful for anything,” said Debbie. “It really is a very sad time in the rescue world.”