RSPCA reports that 10 Bucks dogs had ‘cruel and unnecessary’ procedure

New data from the RSPCA shows that 10 dogs in Bucks underwent a procedure which the charity has labelled as ‘cruel and unnecessary’.

Nationally, the welfare charity has revealed that 1,100 dogs have undergone the procedure of having their ears cropped in the UK since 2020.

Figures have been released as part of the RSPCA’s Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to make more pet owners aware of the procedure.

ear cropping is illegal in the UK

The welfare charity has called ear-cropping ‘barbaric’ it states that in many cases, it is carried out illegally in the UK solely for the aim of making look ‘tough’.

Research from the RSPCA shows that the process has no benefits for the animals and can be detrimental to their health. Overall, 1,191 cases were reported to the charity.

It is believed that the RSPCA’s figures may under represent the issue as not all cases are reported to the national charity. The RSPCA says that some people may not realise that this is not a dog’s natural ear shape or that it is an illegal procedure in this country.

Over 1,000 incidents have been reported to the RSPCA

Dr Samantha Gaines, dog welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: “Ear cropping is a painful and unnecessary practice in which a dogs’ ears are removed or surgically altered and sadly many owners who do this do it because they think the look is glamorous or it makes their pet look tough.

“But it can be detrimental, in the short and long term, to their health, behaviour and welfare - they do not benefit from having it done, and the way it is illegally carried out in the UK - by people who are not vet professionals - is highly likely to lead them to suffer.”

Despite it being illegal in the UK, there are social media accounts which promote the practice, the RSPCA has found.

Samantha added: “We don’t want this cruel procedure - which is essentially dogs being mutilated for money - to be normalised. We are concerned that it is a growing fashion trend and it needs to be stopped.”

Ian Muttitt, chief inspector in the RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit - which investigates ear cropping - said the team have seen “horrific” DIY ear cropping kits at homes of people who carry out the cruel practice. He said: “The idea of a person cutting off a dog’s ears with a pair of scissors and no pain relief or anaesthetic is stomach-churning - but that is exactly what they do. And it is even more sickening to know that they are only doing this because they think it will make the dog look ‘tough’ or they can sell the dog for more money.

“We have seen dogs who have suffered because of the after effects of this cruel procedure. They are at a high risk of infection and discomfort - what’s trendy or fashionable about that? Absolutely nothing.