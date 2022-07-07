RSPCA sees spike in cruelty during summer months with 103 reports in Bucks

The RSPCA receives around 90,000 calls to its cruelty line every month and investigates 6,000 reports of deliberate animal cruelty, including animal fighting and hunting.

But in the summer calls rise to 134,000 a month - three every minute and reports of cruelty soar to 7,600 each month - a heartbreaking 245 every day.

The charity has now launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to raise funds to help its rescue teams on the frontline continue to save animals in need of help and to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.

The RSPCA sees spike in cruelty during summer months with 103 reports in Buckinghamshire

Overall, the number of reports made to the charity’s cruelty line about animals being inflicted with intentional harm - including beatings, mutilations such as ear cropping, poisonings and even killings, has increased by 7.9% from summer 2020 to summer 2021 with more than 2,300 reports in June and July alone.

In Buckinghamshire, there were 103 reports of intentional harm against animals made to the RSPCA last year.

Dermot Murphy, Chief Inspectorate Officer at the RSPCA, said: “There are many factors which could explain why we see a rise in cruelty during the summer months. The longer sunny days could mean people are out and about more and likely to see and report abuse.

" Hot summer days can also lead to more people drinking alcohol in the sun which in turn can be a factor causing violence. Perhaps there is boredom or pressures at home with children being off school which can make existing difficulties magnified.

“And this year, we are also concerned that the recent rise in pet ownership coupled with the cost of living crisis could see people really struggling to

Dermot added: “These figures are shocking and show why we need your help to save those animals who need us the most. As a charity, we are bracing to tackle a summer of suffering but we cannot do this without your help.”