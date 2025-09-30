RSPCA urgently searching for owners of young kittens found hiding in busy Milton Keynes car park

The RSPCA are urgently looking for the owners of two kittens that were found hiding in a busy car park in Milton Keynes. Photo: RSPCA

The RSPCA are urgently seeking the owners of two young kittens found hiding in a busy car park in Milton Keynes.

The two young kittens were found in the Rowditch Furlong area of Redhouse Park, hiding under vehicles in a busy car park on Tuesday October 30. They are believed to be around 3 to 4 months old.

Fortunately, the animals are now safe with the RSPCA in Milton Keynes. No microchips have been detected, but the team are hoping to find their family and reunite them.

If you believe these kittens are yours, or know who they might belong to, you should contact the RSPCA on 01908 611179 or email the RSPCA Milton Keynes branch.

Proof of ownership is required, to ensure they are returning to the right home.

The identities of the kittens are being protected for safety reasons.