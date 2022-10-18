Rundown house with four bedrooms for sale at guide price of just £110k on Milton Keynes estate

A dilapidated four bedroom home desperately in need of tlc is to go under the hammer this month with a guide price of just £110,000.

The terraced property is in Langland Road on Netherfield, in a cul-de-sac off Buckland Drive.

Pictures show black mould-like patches on the walls as well as patches of ceilings coming down in a couple of rooms.

It is being sold in an online auction on Thursday October 27 by McHugh & Co, auctioneers who are based in Regents Park in London.

Sold freehold with vacant possession, the sale could be completed within six weeks or even earlier.

Accommodation is on three floors with a large kitchen, entrance hall and bedroom on the ground floor, a roomy living room, WC and bedroom on the middle floor, and more two bedrooms plus a bathroom on the top floor.

There is a small front garden and a garden at the rear.

1. The house needs some renovation The kitchen has plenty of space for a table Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. The house needs some renovation The living room is on the first floor and a generous size Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. The house needs some renovation The bathroom ceiling appears to be missing Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. The house needs some renovation This bedroom appears to be in a reasonable state Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales