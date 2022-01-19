Rural Milton Keynes hotel offers 'Galentines' special spa deal for single women on Valentine's Day

A country house hotel has come up with a 'Galentines' special spa deal for women who are single on Valentine's Day next month.

Horwood House is pulling out all the stops with a range of stay and day packages available between February 11 and February 18.

The Grade II Little Horwood venue is running the usual range of Valentine's Day hotel stays and pamper sessions for loved-up couples, but this year they have not forgotten the singles.

Horwood House hotel

"Who said Valentine’s is only for couples? Make up for lost time and create some special memories with the girls with the ultimate Galentine’s Spa Day package," said a spokesman.

The Galentines will be greeted with a glass of fizz and chocolate treat at 9am, before exploring the new thermal and wet spa facilities until 2:30pm. A "light and nutritional two-course lunch" will be then served in the spa lounge before a 25-minute back or cranial massage.

The package is priced at £99 per person and is available for groups of between three and six people.

Meanwhile the Couple's Stay offers a special rate day package or an overnight stay with a deluxe room, the use of the spa, lunch, dinner and champagne.

Horwood House hotel