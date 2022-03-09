Russia invasion of Ukraine could be death knell for fish and chip shops in Milton Keynes and beyond

The fish and chip industry in MK nd elsewhere is facing its biggest threat in 160 years, say experts.

President of the National Federation of Fish Friers, Andrew Crook, today described the situation for fish and chip shops as "terrifying."

He said the problems are caused by the three factors - the knock-on effect of Covid, the potential return to 20 per cent VAT and the possibility of sanctions on fish from Russia.

Fish and chip shops face uncertainty in Milton Keynes

"We just hope customers continue to use their local independent businesses. We are all going to struggle and we need their support... especially fish and chips shops. If they want to contact their local MP too that may help,” he told the Citizen.

Andrew, who is also vice chair of the British Takeaway Campaign, added: "I've never had as much fear for the industry as I'm having now. If we get a sanction on Russian fish we can expect costs to triple. It could cause fish and chip shops to go bust. I've already seen it happening.

"It's a very very scary situation but we have to do the right thing by Ukraine. We've got to let Russia know that what they're doing isn't acceptable, but it will be a heavy price to pay for the industry.

"40 to 60 per cent of white fish comes from Russian sources. It's a massive amount of fish that comes in."

"It's a terrifying situation we're facing at the moment. over after Covid. Energy and shipping costs have gone up. Wages have gone up. It's forcing the price of everything up.

"The fish and chip industry has always had quite a tight margin. Fish is a premium protein, it's as expensive as steak in the supermarkets, but our prices have always been low.

Fish and chip shops are already in the position where they need to have a "huge jump" in prices, he said.

"Everyone's really worried. The VAT rise is going to put so many businesses under. It's not much of an existence when you're worried about bills all the time and it's the businesses that are doing everything right that are suffering.

"We're hoping the government will listen to us [about VAT] but at the moment it's falling on deaf ears. I don't know if the Chancellor has a rabbit in his hat he's going to pull out in the budget. We used to be a nation of shopkeepers but it seems like we don't really count. 20 per cent VAT will be the straw that breaks the camel's back.