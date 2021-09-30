Sad day for Milton Keynes as two people die from Covid and case numbers rise
The city's death toll is now 485
Two deaths of Covid patients have today been registered in MK, bringing the sad death toll to 485 since the start of the pandemic.
Both died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.
New case numbers in Milton Keynes rose today to 143 after dropping to 96 yesterday (Wednesday).
Currently 35 Covid patients are in MK hospital, and two of these are on ventilators.
Nationally, Covid deaths dropped slightly to 137 today, while another 36,480 cases have been confirmed throughout the UK.
The national case rate (number of Covid cases per 100,000 people) is 356.5. This compares to Milton Keynes' case rate today of 287.6.