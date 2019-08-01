Safety at Milton Keynes Hospital 'requires improvement' say inspectors

Safety of emergency care and surgery at Milton Keynes hospital has been rated as “requires improvement” by Care Quality Commission inspectors.

They found infection control processes were not always followed, equipment was not always checked daily and medicines were sometimes stored incorrectly.

MK Hospital

“Not all safety results and performance met the expected standard,” stated the report.

Elsewhere in the inspection the hospital achieved an all round rating of ‘good’.

The only other exception was the Trust’s use of resources, which the CQC deemed to be requiring improvement.

Hospital chief executive Professor Joe Harrison said: “I am delighted that we again have been awarded a rating of good by the Care Quality Commission.”

He added: “The report recognises a lot of hard work and good practice across our clinical services, as well as some areas that we need to improve.

“This was our first assessment under the new inspection regime, which sees core services inspected, as well as separate assessments of the hospital’s leadership and its use of resources. Taking the three assessments together, our overall rating is one of ‘good’.

“I am proud to lead MKUH and the 4,000 people working hard day and night to provide good care and services for our community; and want to recognise their dedication and effort.

Professor Harrison said the Trust would work hard on the areas highlighted as needing improvement.

He said: “It’s our responsibility now to make sure we both improve those areas and to continue to improve our services across the board, building on the good work the CQC recognised during their assessments. We want the people of MK to have the best possible acute health care services – that is our ambition and our commitment.”