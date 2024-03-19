Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Safety concerns have been raised over the most ignored roundabout in Milton Keynes.

The small but vital roundabout is at the junction of Overage and Childs Way (H6), just outside the city centre and close to the new development at Campbell Park.

A mobile phone mast stands on it, making it more prominent. But too many drivers are still ignoring it and driving straight across, it is claimed.

“This roundabout has had many hits as drivers travelling to the east have failed to navigate around it and ended up driving over it,” said resident Graham Coster.

"Several have hit the hoarding behind the roundabout, at the perimeter of the new flats being built beside the Grand Union Canal. And some have demolished the signs directing drivers around the roundabout.”

Other lazy drivers have caused damage to the nearby trees, while last Friday one motorist drove straight at the roundabout and demolished the green box holding the mast equipment.

The most serious incident, however, came two days previously when a passenger in a car ended up with severe injuries and was taken to hospital.

Thames Valley Police put out an appeal for witnesses, saying: “At around 7pm on Wednesday (13/3) on H6 Childs Way, at the junction with Overgate, a brown Vauxhall Insignia collided with a roundabout.

"A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level is above the limit. He has been released on bail.”

Police are asking anyone who saw the incident, or anyone with dashcam footage of it, to contact them. The reference to quote is 43240118451.

Drivers say there is a similar history of accidents on the barriers around the Marlborough Street and Chaffron Way roundabout.

"These have continued in spite of the MKCC signs on the Marlborough Street approach to this roundabout,” said Graham.

The Citizen asked MK City Council if there was anything that could be done to improve the safety of the Overgate/Childs Way roundabout.

A spokesperson told us: “There are no safety improvements planned for this roundabout.”

They added: “We look at collision data from across the borough when planning any road safety improvements looking for 'hotspots' where there may be an above average number of incidents. The council has carried out several schemes over recent years to change the road layout to improve safety including closing off some right turns on grid roads.

“Where a vehicle has damaged highways assets like chevron signs on roundabouts, we will try to recoup the repair costs from the insurance company of the driver responsible (Green Claims).”

Milton Keynes is famous for its roundabouts and there are currently around 130 of them. The number is growing all the time as new housing developments and new roads are built.