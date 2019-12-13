Sainsbury's, John Lewis and Boots in Milton Keynes urgently warn customers NOT to eat these foods

Sainsbury's, John Lewis and Boots have issued an URGENT food recall to anyone with an intolerance to egg, milk, nuts or fish.

Sainsbury’s is recalling by Sainsbury’s 18 Mini Egg Bites because they contain egg and mustard which are not mentioned on the label.

Sainsburys 18 Mini Egg Bites

The product is a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg, and/or an allergy to mustard. It also contains pork which is not mentioned in the ingredient list.

The pack size is 186g and it has a use by date of December 17.

In a statement, Sainsbury's said: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg, and/or an allergy to mustard do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

Meanwhile, John Lewis is recalling Lazzaroni Italian Collection Christmas Gift Bag because the product label is missing and the product contains allergens.

John Lewis' Lazzaroni Italian Collection Christmas Gift Bag

According to the store this means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg, milk or milk constituents, wheat or gluten and/or an allergy to almonds, nuts and/or soya.

Best before date information is also missing from the 690g packaging.

In a statement from John Lewis, shoppers were told not to eat the product but return it to your nearest branch for a full refund.

Also, if your baby is allergic to fish, you might want to read on as consumers are being advised NOT to consume Hipp Organic Combiotic First Infant Milk Starter Pack, which is stocked by Boots.

The Hipp Organic Combiotic First Infant Milk Starter Pack

Hipp UK is recalling the 6x90ml pack because some of them do not mention the presence of fish oil on the outer box, due to a packaging error.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to fish.

It only affects the starter packs with a best before date of January 9, 2020; March 11, 2020 and April 5, 2020.

No other Hipp products are affected. If you have bought it, you advised to return it to your nearest Boots or Ocado retailer. You won't need a receipt.