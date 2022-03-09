Sainsbury's to close two floors of Milton Keynes offices and cafes to close putting jobs at risk

Sainsbury's is to close 200 in-store cafes and 34 hot food counters as part of a cost-cutting move that that puts around 2,000 jobs at risk.

The supermarket chain also plans to close two floors of its office space at Avebury Boulevard in Central Milton Keynes.

Affected staff have been told of the closure plans, which start next month, and the company has promised to prioritise them for alternative roles.

Hundreds of Sainsbury's jobs are at risk

Bosses say the closures reflect the policy for many staff to switch to working part-time from home,

Recently company rewarded frontline staff for their efforts during the Covid pandemic with pay rises and a bonus.

Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts said: “Our new plan puts food first and will create a simpler, nimbler and more efficient business. The money we save will enable us to invest in what customers really care about – lower prices, exciting new products and the most convenient ways for them to shop.